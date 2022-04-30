Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Tyus Stones Goes Clutch!

When he was at Duke, Tyus Jones earned the nickname Tyus Stones because, well because he had, as Bill Raftery likes to say, onions.

Balls if you prefer.

Whatever you want to call it, the guy is a stone cold assassin on the basketball court and when Ja Morant tossed him the ball with the Timberwolves ready to huff and puff, Jones did what he did so often at Duke: he got all clutch.

Nailed the critical three.

He finished with 10 points on 4-9 overall and 2-6 for threes. He also had four assists and a steal.

And now the young Memphis Grizzlies move on to Round Two, where they will face the resurgent Golden State Warriors and their three great stars, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.