Duke Portaling: Rolling Like A River

Jon Scheyer is just crushing it

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament- Iowa vs Northwestern
 Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) looks to dribble while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Scheyer picked up another portal target Saturday when Northwestern’s Ryan Young committed to Duke.

He’s a 6-10, 240 lb. center who averaged 9.0 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. He gives Duke a big, experienced player who can help the young bigs and provide maturity.

Interestingly, he played for former Blue Devils and Duke assistant Chris Collins. He’s the third guy to transfer to Duke in the last two years who played for former K assistants, following Theo John (Marquette/Steve Wojciechowski) and Kale Catchings (Harvard/Tommy Amaker) who transferred earlier this week.

  1. Jeremy Roach
  2. Joey Baker
  3. Jaylen Blakes
  4. Keenan Worthington
  5. Dereck Lively
  6. Kyle Filipowski
  7. Dariq Whitehead
  8. Jaden Schutt
  9. Mark Mitchell
  10. Christian Reeves
  11. Kale Catchings
  12. Ryan Young

