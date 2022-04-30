Duke Portaling: Rolling Like A River

Jon Scheyer picked up another portal target Saturday when Northwestern’s Ryan Young committed to Duke.

He’s a 6-10, 240 lb. center who averaged 9.0 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. He gives Duke a big, experienced player who can help the young bigs and provide maturity.

Interestingly, he played for former Blue Devils and Duke assistant Chris Collins. He’s the third guy to transfer to Duke in the last two years who played for former K assistants, following Theo John (Marquette/Steve Wojciechowski) and Kale Catchings (Harvard/Tommy Amaker) who transferred earlier this week.