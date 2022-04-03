The 2021-2022 season is over for the Duke Blue Devils, as it ends at the Final Four with a 81-77 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. We react to the game on Episode 412.

Jason and Sam were in the building in New Orleans, while Donald endured a 15-hour flight from Qatar to get back to DC in time to watch with friends. Donald hosts as Jason and Sam, live from a coffee shop in Mobile, describes the scene at the Caesars Superdome.

We get to the headlines, starting with some of the cool ones that were submitted from listeners. After that, we get into the good from the game. Duke dominated on offense inside the paint, and they had world class showings from Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels. They also took care of the basketball with their lowest number of turnovers on the season.

After the break, we get into the bad, which included free throws, the luck factor, and even some comments on foul calls that happened for both teams. We end with a special shoutout to everyone who has listened to us this season and beyond.

We have TONS of content on deck for the coming days and weeks, from just properly considering Coach K’s legacy, the transition to the Scheyer Era, the recap of the Stats Game, the final episodes of Return to Glory, who’s departing Durham for the NBA Draft or the transfer portal, and the new Blue Devils who are coming into the Brotherhood. If you want to compile your thoughts on any of these topics, send them to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!