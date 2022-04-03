Sunday’s Mournful Final Four Linkage

DUKE/UNC
- END OF THE ROAD: Duke men’s basketball falls to North Carolina in iconic Final Four showdown
- Wendell Moore Jr. named Julius Erving Award winner
- Duke Falls to UNC in National Semifinal, 81-77
- Coach K Gives Emotional Interview After Loss to UNC
- UNC beats Duke to end Coach K’s career and advance to championship game against Kansas
- Coach K’s Hall of Fame career ends as Duke falls to UNC in historic Final Four matchup
- North Carolina’s dream is Duke’s nightmare in epic Final Four game
- The time is now. Confident Jon Scheyer takes over Coach K’s Duke basketball program
- Coach K’s career ends with Duke’s season. UNC beats Blue Devils in Final Four, 81-77
- Looking back at the final season of Mike Krzyzewski
- UNC ends Duke’s run in Final Four, sends Coach K into retirement
- UNC basketball fans swarm Chapel Hill’s Franklin Street after Duke win
- Duke vs. UNC men’s basketball video highlights in NCAA Final Four
- UNC players celebrate with family after Final Four win vs. Duke
- UNC and Kansas will play for NCAA national championship after Tar Heels’ win over Duke
- UNC proves win over Duke was no fluke
- Tar Heels-Jayhawks: Tale of the tape
- UNC advances to national title game
- North Carolina Wins the Battle of Tobacco Road, Retiring Krzyzewski
- North Carolina sends old rival Coach K into retirement after classic against Duke
NATIONAL
- Agbaji has Kansas within title reach
- Kansas opens up as favorite over UNC to win NCAA title
- Kansas surges past Villanova and into title game
- 2021-22 CBS Sports All-America teams revealed
- UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe earns CBS Sports POY honor
- Kansas delivers strong statement by fending off Villanova in Final Four
- Kansas Runs Past Villanova to Get to the N.C.A.A. Final, Avenging a 2018 Loss
- KU-Villanova Notebook: KU senior Ochai Agbaji’s pose a player of the year statement
- Christian Braun’s crucial 3-pointer helps Kansas close out win over Villanova
- Rod Walker: You think Coach K has seen a lot of Final Fours? 25 in a row and counting for Kieffer family
