Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Three More Done

Not a great night for Blue Devils in the NBA Playoffs.

First, Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz fell at the buzzer to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Maverick when Bojan Bogdanovic missed a three with 1.9 left.

Snyder had losing records in his first two seasons with Utah but since then has never won less than 44 games and has never finished lower than third in the Northwest Division.

Philadelphia just clocked Toronto, winning 132-97. Gary Trent played 40 minutes, hit 7-15 overall and 2-6 on threes for 19 points. He also had two assists.

Finally, Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans lost to Phoenix 115-109. Ingram hit 8-19 and 2-6 on threes. He also had five rebounds and 11 assists.

Like Utah and Philly, New Orleans is out of the playoffs after losing Thursday night. Unlike them, they should get Zion Williamson back next season and that’s a pretty great core.