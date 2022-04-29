Scheyer Gets His Man, Hires UK Assistant Jai Lucas

Jon Scheyer completed his coaching staff Friday with perhaps his most interesting recruit so far: Kentucky assistant coach Jai Lucas.

Lucas was ranked by some services the second most effective recruiter in the country, behind only Scheyer himself. Obviously if those guys have good chemistry they have the potential do to amazing stuff.

On a secondary level, some of the BBN reactions haven’t been happy so there’s that to consider too. Schadenfreude, like revenge, is best served cold and preferably with a side of annoyance.

With the additions of Lucas and Mike Schrage, Scheyer gets an excellent recruiter and someone with head coaching experience. Looks like an intriguing staff.