Duke Recruiting: GG Jackson Chooses UNC

Plenty of good players to go around but UMass would have been cooler.

By JD King
North Carolina v Kansas
 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels look on in the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Well you can’t win ‘em all: Duke’s coach Jon Scheyer, who has been on an epic recruiting tear since being name Duke’s coach-in-waiting, was at least somewhat in it for GG Jackson of Columbia, South Carolina.

A 6-9 forward generally seen as a Five Star, Jackson was highly sought after. He seemed like a lock for South Carolina, but the Gamecocks fired Frank Martin and that opened the door for UNC.

Duke’s chances were lessened, not suprisingly, by Scheyer’s insane recruiting. The good news is he got the guys he wanted first.

