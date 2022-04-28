Duke Recruiting: GG Jackson Chooses UNC

Well you can’t win ‘em all: Duke’s coach Jon Scheyer, who has been on an epic recruiting tear since being name Duke’s coach-in-waiting, was at least somewhat in it for GG Jackson of Columbia, South Carolina.
A 6-9 forward generally seen as a Five Star, Jackson was highly sought after. He seemed like a lock for South Carolina, but the Gamecocks fired Frank Martin and that opened the door for UNC.
Duke’s chances were lessened, not suprisingly, by Scheyer’s insane recruiting. The good news is he got the guys he wanted first.
