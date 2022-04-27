DBR Podcast #419 - Welcome to Duke, Kale Catchings

There’s a new Dukie in town and his name is Kale Catchings. While not the impact player that some folks are eager to get out of the transfer portal, there is a lot to like about what this former Harvard player brings to Durham. The DBR Podcast crew is here to break it down and also look at some of the other names to watch out for as Coach Scheyer looks to use the transfer portal to fill out the 2022-23 Blue Devil roster. After a quick break, the podcast guys also reflect back on the career of AJ Griffin, the last of the Dukies to declare for the NBA draft, and they take another peek at the NBNA playoffs to discuss the burning question — who has been better in the 2022 post-season, Jayson Tatum or Brandon Ingram?