Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Memphis Wins, New Orleans Loses

In Tuesday night’s playoff action, the Phoenix Suns knocked off Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 to take a 3-2 lead.

Ingram finished with 22 points on 7-19 from the floor. He was 1-5 on threes and 7-11 from the line. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, in Memphis, the Grizzlies knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109.

Tyus Jones had another solid game off the bench with five points, five assists and three rebounds.

But Ja Morant was the show. The sensational third-year guard, still just 22, had 30 points including one outrageous dunk and the game winner. It’s really early but we’re going to need to talk about his place in the game soon, by which we mean historical.

On Wednesday night, Grayson Allen and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Chicago Bulls and in the nightcap, Austin Rivers and the Denver Nuggets get Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Bucks are up 3-1 as are the Warriors.