One Way And Another, Kale Catchings Has A Lot Of Ties To Duke

In our comments on Duke’s latest addition, Harvard transfer Kale Catchings, we said his mom was Tamika Catchings. We got that wrong; she is his aunt.

You know that game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon?

Catchings would clean up in that when it comes to connections with Duke.

Start with his Harvard coach, Tommy Amaker. Then his aunt, Tamika, played at Tennessee with Duke women’s coach Kara Lawson. And his grandfather, Harvey, played for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he was a teammate to Doug Collins, whose son Chris played for Duke.

Another teammate was Joe Bryant who of course is the father of the late Kobe Bryant, who played for Mike Krzyzewski on the US Olympic team in 2008 and 2012.

It’s hard to imagine anyone with more degrees of connection to Duke.

Here’s an updated roster without the NBA-bound players and Michael Savarino transferring. Keep in mind too that Trevor Keels is reportedly leaving open the possibility that he could decide to return.

Also keep in mind that Christian Reeves is almost certainly going to redshirt this year.