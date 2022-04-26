Brotherhood Playoff Watch - Kyrie’s Done

Three NBA playoff games Monday night and they all involved the Brotherhood.

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz fell to the Dallas Mavericks 102-77. With the win, the Mavs take a 3-2 lead in that series.

Philly was up 3-0 over the Toronto Raptors; now it’s 3-2. Gary Trent had 16 points on 5-14 from the floor. He was also 2-6 for threes and 4-4 from the line.

Finally, Jayson Tatum scored 29 to help lead Boston past Brooklyn, 116-112. The win ended the series at 4-0.

Kyrie Irving had 20 points on 6-13 from the floor including 2-3 for threes and 6-6 from the line. Seth Curry topped that with 23 on 9-13 including 5-9 for threes.

The playoff failure has not gone over well. Irving suggested “co-management,” meaning the Nets, himself and Kevin Durant, a suggestion that might have gone over better had he played more this year.

He in particular is getting a lot of criticism, with Steven A. Smith suggesting no one should ever give him more than a one-year contract again.

We don’t know if it’s that bad, but he may have some work to do.