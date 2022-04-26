 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brotherhood Playoff Watch - Kyrie’s Done

As the Nets fall 4-0 to the Boston Celtics

By JD King
/ new
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics tries to get past Patty Mills #8 of the Brooklyn Nets during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Three NBA playoff games Monday night and they all involved the Brotherhood.

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz fell to the Dallas Mavericks 102-77. With the win, the Mavs take a 3-2 lead in that series.

Philly was up 3-0 over the Toronto Raptors; now it’s 3-2. Gary Trent had 16 points on 5-14 from the floor. He was also 2-6 for threes and 4-4 from the line.

Finally, Jayson Tatum scored 29 to help lead Boston past Brooklyn, 116-112. The win ended the series at 4-0.

Kyrie Irving had 20 points on 6-13 from the floor including 2-3 for threes and 6-6 from the line. Seth Curry topped that with 23 on 9-13 including 5-9 for threes.

The playoff failure has not gone over well. Irving suggested “co-management,” meaning the Nets, himself and Kevin Durant, a suggestion that might have gone over better had he played more this year.

He in particular is getting a lot of criticism, with Steven A. Smith suggesting no one should ever give him more than a one-year contract again.

We don’t know if it’s that bad, but he may have some work to do.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...