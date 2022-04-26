Brotherhood Playoff Watch - Kyrie’s Done

Three NBA playoff games Monday night and they all involved the Brotherhood.
Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz fell to the Dallas Mavericks 102-77. With the win, the Mavs take a 3-2 lead in that series.
Philly was up 3-0 over the Toronto Raptors; now it’s 3-2. Gary Trent had 16 points on 5-14 from the floor. He was also 2-6 for threes and 4-4 from the line.
Finally, Jayson Tatum scored 29 to help lead Boston past Brooklyn, 116-112. The win ended the series at 4-0.
Kyrie Irving had 20 points on 6-13 from the floor including 2-3 for threes and 6-6 from the line. Seth Curry topped that with 23 on 9-13 including 5-9 for threes.
The playoff failure has not gone over well. Irving suggested “co-management,” meaning the Nets, himself and Kevin Durant, a suggestion that might have gone over better had he played more this year.
He in particular is getting a lot of criticism, with Steven A. Smith suggesting no one should ever give him more than a one-year contract again.
We don’t know if it’s that bad, but he may have some work to do.
- Kyrie Irving says he’ll re-sign with Nets, and ‘managing this franchise’ is now apparently part of his job too
- Kyrie Irving hopes to ‘manage the franchise’ with Kevin Durant alongside Joe Tsai and Sean Marks
- Kendrick Perkins, Eddie House light up Kyrie Irving after Celtics sweep Nets
- Kyrie Irving commits to Nets: ‘I don’t plan on going anywhere’
- Stephen A. Smith explains why Kyrie Irving should never receive a long-term contract — “He is one of the absolute professionals at missing work”
- Brooklyn Breaks, Boston’s Startling Ascent, and Kyrie’s Bizarre Career
- Nets swept by Celtics to end disappointing season
- The Nets got it all wrong — and paid for it
- Steve Nash’s job security following tumultuous second season guiding Nets
- Kyrie Irving shares hopes for Nets’ future: ‘Co-management’
Loading comments...