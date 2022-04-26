 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Recruiting: GG Jackson To Announce Wednesday

But it’s not looking great for Duke

By JD King
Bruce Pearl and Frank Martin would like to get GG Jackson to commit, but right now UNC looks more likely.
GG Jackson, one of 2023’s biggest recruits, will announce his decision Wednesday.

He was probably a lock for South Carolina until they fired Frank Martin, with whom he appears to have really bonded with.

Currently UNC is generally seen as the favorite, but Duke has been a factor and Martin, now at Mass, is also listed as a finalist. So are Auburn, Georgetown, South Carolina still and the G-League.

He had also talked about reclassifying to 2022 but now says he’ll stay in 2023.

