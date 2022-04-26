Duke Recruiting: GG Jackson To Announce Wednesday

GG Jackson, one of 2023’s biggest recruits, will announce his decision Wednesday.
He was probably a lock for South Carolina until they fired Frank Martin, with whom he appears to have really bonded with.
Currently UNC is generally seen as the favorite, but Duke has been a factor and Martin, now at Mass, is also listed as a finalist. So are Auburn, Georgetown, South Carolina still and the G-League.
He had also talked about reclassifying to 2022 but now says he’ll stay in 2023.
