Duke Recruiting: GG Jackson To Announce Wednesday

GG Jackson, one of 2023’s biggest recruits, will announce his decision Wednesday.

He was probably a lock for South Carolina until they fired Frank Martin, with whom he appears to have really bonded with.

Currently UNC is generally seen as the favorite, but Duke has been a factor and Martin, now at Mass, is also listed as a finalist. So are Auburn, Georgetown, South Carolina still and the G-League.

He had also talked about reclassifying to 2022 but now says he’ll stay in 2023.