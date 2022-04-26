 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Recruiting: A Transfer From Harvard

Kale Catchings could be a really interesting player

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Yale at Harvard
ALLSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 09: Harvard Crimson guard Kale Catchings (24) anticipates a rebound during a missed free throw during the college basketball game between the Harvard Crimson and Yale Bulldogs on February 9, 2022 at Lavietes Pavilion in Allston, MA.
Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Duke picked up an interesting transfer Tuesday when Harvard’s Kale Catchings chose Duke.

A senior who started at Liberty, Catchings transferred to Harvard where he played for former Duke point guard and assistant Tommy Amaker.

So he already has some idea of Duke Basketball, which could come in handy.

He also has another quality that Duke has put a premium on lately: he comes from a basketball family.

His grandfather is Harvey Catchings, who had a solid NBA career, and his mother is WNBA legend Tamika Catchings

He’s 6-6 and will most likely come off the bench, but he’s excited. Here’s what he said about committing to Duke: “I chose Duke because it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. I look forward to bringing my experience to the storied program as we strive to hang another banner.”

