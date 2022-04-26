Duke Recruiting: A Transfer From Harvard

Duke picked up an interesting transfer Tuesday when Harvard’s Kale Catchings chose Duke.

A senior who started at Liberty, Catchings transferred to Harvard where he played for former Duke point guard and assistant Tommy Amaker.

So he already has some idea of Duke Basketball, which could come in handy.

He also has another quality that Duke has put a premium on lately: he comes from a basketball family.

His grandfather is Harvey Catchings, who had a solid NBA career, and his mother is WNBA legend Tamika Catchings

He’s 6-6 and will most likely come off the bench, but he’s excited. Here’s what he said about committing to Duke: “I chose Duke because it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. I look forward to bringing my experience to the storied program as we strive to hang another banner.”