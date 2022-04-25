 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Grayson Allen And Brandon Ingram Have Big Nights

Did they ever.

By JD King
Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 03: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Grayson Allen #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies competes for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 
Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images

In Sunday’s NBA Playoffs Brotherhood news, Austin Rivers had three points off the bench to help Denver hold off Golden State 126-121. The Warriors are up 3-1 but still, good on Denver.

Grayson Allen had a big game for Milwaukee with 27 off the bench on 10-12 from the floor and 6-7 on threes.

And in New Orleans, Brandon Ingram again put on a show.

Ingram, who has been on a tear lately, shot 11-23 overall and 1-5 on threes to rack up 30 points. He also hit 7-10 from the line. He’s clearly emerging as a star.

We’re also really excited about just how well former Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado is playing. He’s really playing great defense against Chris Paul. Check out the relentless effort on this steal. We are focusing on the Brotherhood here but how can you not admire this?

