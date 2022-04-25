Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Grayson Allen And Brandon Ingram Have Big Nights

In Sunday’s NBA Playoffs Brotherhood news, Austin Rivers had three points off the bench to help Denver hold off Golden State 126-121. The Warriors are up 3-1 but still, good on Denver.

Grayson Allen had a big game for Milwaukee with 27 off the bench on 10-12 from the floor and 6-7 on threes.

And in New Orleans, Brandon Ingram again put on a show.

Ingram, who has been on a tear lately, shot 11-23 overall and 1-5 on threes to rack up 30 points. He also hit 7-10 from the line. He’s clearly emerging as a star.

We’re also really excited about just how well former Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado is playing. He’s really playing great defense against Chris Paul. Check out the relentless effort on this steal. We are focusing on the Brotherhood here but how can you not admire this?