The Duke Blue Devils have had some more players decide to head to the NBA Draft, and we discuss it on Episode 418. But first, we discuss the announcement that Jeremy Roach will return to Duke for his junior season. We’re very excited at Roach returning to be a leader on the court and provide that veteran presence that a young team will need.

We also discuss the departures of Trevor Keels and Wendell Moore to the NBA Draft. Keels’ announcement had more intrigue given the talk that he was considering a return to Durham, and that could still happen, as we explain. We also discuss some of the transfer portal rumors that are out there now that we know that Keels is entering his name in the Draft.

We also get into a reader’s question about the underrated season of Vernon Carey, Jr., and Duke has its first basketball opponent in the Jon Scheyer era...and it’s Jacksonville University. We touch on those topics to end our show.

