Scheyer’s Surprise Hire Attempt Says A Lot About How Things May Change For Duke

Jon Scheyer has only officially been Duke’s head coach for less than 10 days so we don’t know for sure everything he’s thinking and changes he may make. We have gotten some insights from his early hires though. He retained Chris Carrawell and Amile Jefferson, his colleagues under predecessor Mike Krzyzewski and hired Mike Schrage, who had worked for Coach K earlier, as a special assistant, luring him away from a head coaching job at Elon.

And then he tried to hire Kentucky’s Jai Lucas.

Lucas is the son of Durham native John Lucas, who attended Maryland and went on to a lengthy college basketball career.

The younger Lucas is seen as a rising star and obviously a huge asset to Kentucky’s John Calipari.

We can speculate but we don’t know what exactly drew Scheyer to Lucas. It’s interesting that he was willing to go outside of the Brotherhood to complete his first staff though and it won’t be the last time he does things his own way.