AJ Griffin Declares For The NBA

AJ Griffin announced for the NBA on Sunday and that pretty much winds that part of the season up: he follows Mark Williams, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels to the league. He has a chance to do really well: not only is he a versatile shooter, his basketball IQ is very, very high.

Here’s what his coach, the now-retired Mike Krzyzewski, had to say:

“AJ was one of best shooters in the nation and his skillset is exactly what NBA teams are looking for. He is a remarkable young man that comes from a beautiful family and we’re certainly going to miss them. AJ showed up every day with a smile on his face and his positive energy was infectious. We appreciate everything that he did for our program and know that great things will happen for him.”