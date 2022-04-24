AJ Griffin Declares For The NBA

AJ Griffin announced for the NBA on Sunday and that pretty much winds that part of the season up: he follows Mark Williams, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels to the league. He has a chance to do really well: not only is he a versatile shooter, his basketball IQ is very, very high.
Here’s what his coach, the now-retired Mike Krzyzewski, had to say:
“AJ was one of best shooters in the nation and his skillset is exactly what NBA teams are looking for. He is a remarkable young man that comes from a beautiful family and we’re certainly going to miss them. AJ showed up every day with a smile on his face and his positive energy was infectious. We appreciate everything that he did for our program and know that great things will happen for him.”
Wendell Moore Paolo Banchero Mark Williams Trevor Keels Michael Savarino AJ Griffin
- Jeremy Roach
- Joey Baker
- Jaylen Blakes
- Keenan Worthington
- Kyle Filipowski
- Dariq Whitehead
