Duke Roster Update

In the new era, player turnover is really kind of manic. So as of today, with the NBA departures and one transfer, here’s where Duke’s roster stands.

Assuming AJ Griffin leaves, as is widely expected, that leaves Duke with 10 scholarship players.

We learned on Friday that Jeremy Roach is going to be back and of course Joey Baker is coming back too. We don’t know for sure what Trevor Keels is going to do. He had an up-and-down year and as a result his draft stock has probably dropped some. He might do the exploratory thing and come back or he might do what DJ Steward did last year and take his chances.

Whatever he’s thinking, we’ll know soon.

It’s not at all clear yet but you could see Duke going after a few players in the transfer portal.