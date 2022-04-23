 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Roster Update

As the flux continues

By JD King
Texas Tech v Duke
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 24: AJ Griffin #21 of the Duke Blue Devils reaches for a loose ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

In the new era, player turnover is really kind of manic. So as of today, with the NBA departures and one transfer, here’s where Duke’s roster stands.

Assuming AJ Griffin leaves, as is widely expected, that leaves Duke with 10 scholarship players.

We learned on Friday that Jeremy Roach is going to be back and of course Joey Baker is coming back too. We don’t know for sure what Trevor Keels is going to do. He had an up-and-down year and as a result his draft stock has probably dropped some. He might do the exploratory thing and come back or he might do what DJ Steward did last year and take his chances.

Whatever he’s thinking, we’ll know soon.

It’s not at all clear yet but you could see Duke going after a few players in the transfer portal.

  1. Wendell Moore
  2. Paolo Banchero
  3. Mark Williams
  4. Michael Savarino
  5. AJ Griffin
  6. Jeremy Roach
  7. Trevor Keels
  8. Joey Baker
  9. Jaylen Blakes
  10. Keenan Worthington
  11. Kyle Filipowski
  12. Dariq Whitehead
  13. Dereck Lively
  14. Jaden Schutt
  15. Mark Mitchell
  16. Christian Reeves

