Trevor Keels Declares For The NBA Draft

He’s the fourth Duke prospect to go.

By JD King
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Greenville
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: Trevor Keels #1 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates hitting a three point shot against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the second round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 20, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina.
One more Duke player is off to the NBA: Trevor Keels declared his intentions Saturday via Instagram.

He leaves after one year but he was a vital part of Duke’s success and has been on the NBA’s radar for most of the season. At 6-5 and 221, Keels has the size and athleticism to stick although he’s not a lock as a first round pick.

Duke’s recently retired Mike Krzyzewski said this about his young star: “We wish Trevor nothing but the very best as he enters the NBA Draft process. Trevor made tremendous improvement throughout the year and stepped up for us in critical moments. His play late in the season was so important for us in winning the West Regional and reaching the Final Four. It’s been a joy having Trevor and his family in our program and we’ll continue to be here for him as he explores this next step of his career.”

We haven't seen anything about him getting an agent or preserving his eligibility; the only hint is Coach K’s referral to the “NBA Draft process,”which is a little ambiguous.

Nothing certain though, so we’ll assume he’s in it to stay unless we hear otherwise. Best of luck to him. He should have a long and productive career at the next level.

Duke’s Roster as of 4/23/2022

  1. Wendell Moore
  2. Paolo Banchero
  3. Mark Williams
  4. Trevor Keels
  5. Michael Savarino
  6. AJ Griffin
  7. Jeremy Roach
  8. Joey Baker
  9. Jaylen Blakes
  10. Keenan Worthington
  11. Kyle Filipowski
  12. Dariq Whitehead
  13. Dereck Lively
  14. Jaden Schutt
  15. Mark Mitchell

Christian Reeves

