Jeremy Roach: I’m Coming Back

Well here’s some nice news: Jeremy Roach will return to Duke for his junior year.

He posted on Instagram Friday confirming his decision.

That settles a couple of things. First, Duke has a point guard for next season. Second, Caleb Foster will almost certainly not reclassify.

Left up in the air still: if Trevor Keels will return. We can’t rule out any final decision by AJ Griffin yet but he’s expected to be a lottery pick and those don’t generally return.

If Keels does return, then Duke could have the All-Paul backcourt to help bring along a sensational freshman class.

It’s great news for Duke and of course for new coach Jon Scheyer because an experienced backcourt makes life easy for any coach. Aside from the obvious, in practice they can help inculcate the expectations of the program. So good news all around.