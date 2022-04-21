 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YouTube Gold: Boston vs. Brooklyn Highlights

Lots of fun stuff here for Duke fans

By JD King
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Two
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dive for a loose ball during the fourth quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Nets 114-107.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Game 2 between Boston and Brooklyn featured former Blue Devils Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry, who play for the Nets, and Jayson Tatum, who is a Celtic.

This time, Mike Krzyewski brought his successor, Jon Scheyer, and the Duke staff to watch. They probably got pretty good seats since one of the C’s owners, Steve Pagliuca, had two sons who walked on at Duke, Joe and Nick.

Coach K has also coached Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin with Team USA.

So he had a lot of rooting interest, most of it with the Nets.

Not that he was playing favorites.

Tatum and Boston prevailed over the other guys, 114-107. No one shot particularly well, other than Curry, who hit 6-11.

