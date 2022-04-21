YouTube Gold: Boston vs. Brooklyn Highlights

Game 2 between Boston and Brooklyn featured former Blue Devils Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry, who play for the Nets, and Jayson Tatum, who is a Celtic.

This time, Mike Krzyewski brought his successor, Jon Scheyer, and the Duke staff to watch. They probably got pretty good seats since one of the C’s owners, Steve Pagliuca, had two sons who walked on at Duke, Joe and Nick.

Coach K has also coached Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin with Team USA.

So he had a lot of rooting interest, most of it with the Nets.

Not that he was playing favorites.

Tatum and Boston prevailed over the other guys, 114-107. No one shot particularly well, other than Curry, who hit 6-11.