DBR Podcast #417 - NBA Draft Decisions

The DBR Podcast gang pays tribute to the great 2021-22 Dukies who have ended their time in Durham and are now headed into the NBA Draft.

First of all, the guys debate where Paolo Banchero stands in the ranks of the all-time great Duke one-and-done players and then they talk a bit about Mark Williams compared to the great defensive centers ever at Duke.

The conversation then shifts to a couple guys who think may be back in Durham next year, The All-Paul backcourt of Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels, and we look at bit at how Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities could affect Jeremy and Trevor’s decisions.

After the commercial break, Jason, Sam, and Donald spend a few moments chatting about the departure of Michael Savarino and then they turn their attention to Dukies in the NBA playoffs where Jayson Tatum and Brandon Ingram are making major waves.