It’s Official: Wendell Moore Is Off To The Show

If you’ve ever seen the Wizard of Oz, there’s a scene at the end where Dorothy is saying goodbye and turns to the Scarecrow and tells him she’s going to miss him most of all.

That’s sort of how we feel about Wendell Moore announcing for the NBA Draft: thrilled for him, hope he’s an absolute star..but we are really going to miss him.

He’s written his name in Duke history in multiple ways but two that will endure: first with his amazing tip-in to beat UNC in Chapel Hill when he was a freshman and second with how decisively he matured this year and the stunning leadership he showed.

It’s hard to think of any Blue Devil who has grown more. He’s become made himself into a great player and some NBA team is going to be really happy he’s on their roster.

It’s just that we’ll miss him being on ours.

Here’s his statement:

“Words cannot express the honor and privilege it is to wear this Duke jersey alongside some of the greatest names in the history of college basketball. As I announce my intention to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, I can only hope that I’ve done The Brotherhood proud. I’ve grown so much over the last three years – experienced highs and lows that will shape me for the rest of my life. It has truly been an honor to be a Blue Devil, and although I will miss those moments with my teammates, I will cherish them forever.”