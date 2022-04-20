 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Paolo Banchero Declares For The NBA Draft

Another member of the Brotherhood for the NBA

By JD King
Texas Tech v Duke
 Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

To no one’s surprise, Paolo Banchero declared for the 2022 NBA Draft Wednesday afternoon. Widely expected to be a Top Three pick and having left a strong impression in the post-season, Banchero is certainly a desirable player. Where exactly he will go depends on how the draft lottery works out and particular needs by various teams, but he’s going to do very, very well.

We enjoyed seeing him this season and wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.

