To no one’s surprise, Paolo Banchero declared for the 2022 NBA Draft Wednesday afternoon. Widely expected to be a Top Three pick and having left a strong impression in the post-season, Banchero is certainly a desirable player. Where exactly he will go depends on how the draft lottery works out and particular needs by various teams, but he’s going to do very, very well.
We enjoyed seeing him this season and wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.
- Duke men’s basketball’s Paolo Banchero declares for 2022 NBA Draft
- Duke’s Paolo Banchero will enter the NBA Draft
- Duke forward Paolo Banchero declares for 2022 NBA Draft
- Paolo Banchero to declare for NBA draft after one season with Duke Blue Devils
- Duke’s Paolo Banchero declares for the NBA draft, where he’s a projected lottery pick
- Breaking: Paolo Banchero declares for the NBA Draft
- Duke’s Paolo Banchero will enter the NBA Draft
- Breaking: Paolo Banchero Announces His NBA Draft Decision
- Paolo Banchero declares for 2022 NBA Draft: Duke star could be No. 1 pick after stellar freshman season
- Duke news: Paolo Banchero makes 2022 NBA Draft announcement
- Paolo Banchero Enters 2022 NBA Draft
Loading comments...