Paolo Banchero Declares For The NBA Draft

To no one’s surprise, Paolo Banchero declared for the 2022 NBA Draft Wednesday afternoon. Widely expected to be a Top Three pick and having left a strong impression in the post-season, Banchero is certainly a desirable player. Where exactly he will go depends on how the draft lottery works out and particular needs by various teams, but he’s going to do very, very well.

We enjoyed seeing him this season and wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.