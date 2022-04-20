YouTube Gold: Brandon Ingram’s Star Turn

With Zion Williamson still out, Brandon Ingram has emerged as the brightest star for the New Orleans Pelicans and never more so than he was against the Suns Tuesday night.

Ingram was within a whisker of a triple double with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He was just brilliant.

We loved him at Duke even though then he was physically so weak. On his draft night, we wrote that he looked like Sponge Bob, nothing but arms and legs.

He’s still painfully thin, at just 190, but he’s stronger and more confident, and you can see that now in his play. There’s not really anyone else in the league quite like him.