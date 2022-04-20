 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YouTube Gold: Brandon Ingram’s Star Turn

What a night for the young star from Kinston

By JD King
NBA: Playoffs-New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. 
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With Zion Williamson still out, Brandon Ingram has emerged as the brightest star for the New Orleans Pelicans and never more so than he was against the Suns Tuesday night.

Ingram was within a whisker of a triple double with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He was just brilliant.

We loved him at Duke even though then he was physically so weak. On his draft night, we wrote that he looked like Sponge Bob, nothing but arms and legs.

He’s still painfully thin, at just 190, but he’s stronger and more confident, and you can see that now in his play. There’s not really anyone else in the league quite like him.

