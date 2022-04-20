ACC Portal Update

We’re not sure we can get everyone because portal season can get really busy, but here’s at least a partial list of comings and goings in the ACC.
And also a few guys who could have left but chose to stay.
Staying:
- Armando Bacot, UNC. It’s not really a huge surprise. He’s a very good college player but generally projected as a second round pick. He’s rebounds like a demon but the rest of his game is still limited.
- Leaky Black. Also an excellent college player but he’s on no one’s professional radar. Both of them will do better with NIL income than professionally right now.
- That’s true for Kihei Clark as well. He’s not a superb athlete or anything and he’s quite small. But he’s a superb college point guard and, as Tony Bennett likes to point out, a winner.
Arriving:
- Jack Clark, a 6-8 guard, comes to NC State from LaSalle.
- Lance Terry, a 6-2 junior, comes to Georgia Tech from Gardner-Webb.
- Blake Hinson, a 6-7 sophomore, comes to Pitt from Ole Miss.
- Nelly Cummings, a 6-0 grad student, comes to Pitt from Colgate.
- Darin Green, a 6-5 junior, comes to Florida State from UCF.
Leaving:
- Michael Savarino is leaving Duke. Destination unknown.
- Carter Whitt is leaving Wake Forest, portaling down, in his case to Furman.
- Gianni Thompson is leaving Boston College. Destination unknown.
- Frank Anselem has left Syracuse. Destination unknown.
- Dawson Garcia is leaving UNC for Minnesota.
- Anthony Harris is leaving UNC. Destination unknown.
- Manny Bates is leaving NC State. Destination unknown.
- Jaylon Gibson is leaving NC State for Winston-Salem State.
- Cam Hayes is leaving NC State for LSU.
- Thomas Allen is leaving NC State. Destination unknown.
- Nick Honor is leaving Clemson for Missouri.
Decommitting:
- Robert Dillingham, NC State
- Shawn Phillips, NC State
- Jaelin Llewellyn, G, Princetown, had planned to attend Clemson.
