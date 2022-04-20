 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ACC Portal Update

We might not have everyone but it’s pretty close.

By JD King
We’re not sure we can get everyone because portal season can get really busy, but here’s at least a partial list of comings and goings in the ACC.

And also a few guys who could have left but chose to stay.

Staying:

  • Armando Bacot, UNC. It’s not really a huge surprise. He’s a very good college player but generally projected as a second round pick. He’s rebounds like a demon but the rest of his game is still limited.
  • Leaky Black. Also an excellent college player but he’s on no one’s professional radar. Both of them will do better with NIL income than professionally right now.
  • That’s true for Kihei Clark as well. He’s not a superb athlete or anything and he’s quite small. But he’s a superb college point guard and, as Tony Bennett likes to point out, a winner.

Arriving:

  • Jack Clark, a 6-8 guard, comes to NC State from LaSalle.
  • Lance Terry, a 6-2 junior, comes to Georgia Tech from Gardner-Webb.
  • Blake Hinson, a 6-7 sophomore, comes to Pitt from Ole Miss.
  • Nelly Cummings, a 6-0 grad student, comes to Pitt from Colgate.
  • Darin Green, a 6-5 junior, comes to Florida State from UCF.

Leaving:

Decommitting:

