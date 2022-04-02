 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday’s 2022 NCAA Final Four Linkapalooza

All kinds of stuff for your pre-game research

By JD King
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: Duke Blue Devils players and coaches pose for photos on the Men’s Final Four logo at center court during practice before the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Rob Carr/2022 Getty Images
  • #1 Kansas vs. #2 Villanova
  • Time: 6:09 || Venue: Superdome || Video: TBS﻿
  • #8 UNC vs. # 2 Duke
  • Time: 8:49 || Venue: Superdome || Video: TBS

DUKE/UNC

ACC

NATIONAL

