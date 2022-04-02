Saturday’s 2022 NCAA Final Four Linkapalooza

- #1 Kansas vs. #2 Villanova
- Time: 6:09 || Venue: Superdome || Video: TBS
- #8 UNC vs. # 2 Duke
- Time: 8:49 || Venue: Superdome || Video: TBS
DUKE/UNC
- Jeremy Roach has come through for Duke at a crucial moment in the 2022 NCAA tournament
- Duke point guard Jeremy Roach’s evolution has ignited national championship hopes
- 3 big names to know as Duke basketball, Scheyer recruit class of 2024
- UNC has brought Duke’s A.J. Griffin to new heights before. Can he do it again?
- Ahead of Final Four game with UNC, Duke’s Coach K ‘frustrated’ with NCAA policies
- How a week in March helped Duke reach Final Four in Coach K’s last season
- The ’10 Duke Commandments’: Holderness family gives UNC-Duke matchup a ‘Hamilton’ twist
- ‘Brings a bit of the home court with us’: Duke, UNC pep bands add layer of excitement
- Robertson scholars grapple with who to root for - Duke or UNC?
- Brownlow: Final Four meeting between UNC and Duke blurs beginnings, endings
- Brownlow’s GIFs: History is here as Carolina and Duke face off in the Final Four
- Cost doesn’t deter fans from once-in-a-lifetime Final Four experience
- UNC turned Duke’s ‘magical’ sendoff for Coach K sour. Blue Devils aim to reverse that
- I snuck into a Duke-UNC game in 1999. A beige door changed my life, led me to Final Four
- Paolo Banchero’s smooth game? The Duke star gets it from his mom.
- With tears, thanks and symmetry, Hubert Davis has UNC in the Final Four
- The Coach K you never see: Inside the overnight marathon film sessions that got Duke to one last Final Four
- Williams is Duke’s key to a title run
- Coach K lobbies for NCAA change ahead of Final Four
- Coach K will join special club if Duke wins title
- Column: From the bottom of my heart, Tar Heels, thanks for making me look like an idiot
- Preview: Keys to UNC’s historic Final Four matchup against Duke
- In Hubert Davis’ first season, here’s how UNC made its historic run to the Final Four
- As UNC meets Duke in Final Four, former Tar Heels reflect on Dean Smith’s first title
- As UNC meets Duke in Final Four, former Tar Heels reflect on Dean Smith’s first title
- UNC riding wave after turnaround
ACC
- Axe: Jim Boeheim’s ‘best recruiting class ever’ gets better with addition of Judah Mintz
- Jimmy Boeheim podcast: On playing with his brother, for his dad and the game tape he’ll show his grandchildren
NATIONAL
- Kansas was good. With Remy Martin, the Jayhawks are at another level.
- As the NIT leaves the Garden, one of basketball’s grand traditions will vanish
- Villanova battles adversity
- Kansas rides into Final Four on a mission
- Predictions for 2022 Final Four games
- Final Four storylines: What we’ll be watching Saturday
- Final Four Lore Shaped With Indelible New Orleans Moments
- Like Its Players, Villanova Keeps Coming Back
- Final Fours in the Same City? Not Anytime Soon.
- Maryland men’s basketball forward Qudus Wahab to enter transfer portal less than a year after arriving in College Park
- Kansas’ confidence, swagger during Final Four run drawn from experience
- Kansas will be tested by Villanova’s strategy of posting up its guards
- Kansas, Villanova don’t care if they’re playing in the Final Four shadow of Duke and North Carolina
- Collin Gillespie is Villanova’s — and the Final Four’s — least likely hero
- How Jay Wright Molded Like-Minded Point Guards to Turn Villanova Into a Blueblood
- Jay Wright’s Villanova confident even without injured Justin Moore
- Final Four 2022: How short-handed Villanova is dealing with adversity on its NCAA Tournament run
- Late Injuries Usually Doom Final Four Teams. Can Villanova Be The Exception
- ‘Next man up’ mentality for Daniels, Villanova ahead of Final Four
- Villanova Wildcats: a team inspired by St. Augustine
- How Villanova Guard Collin Gillespie Went From Unheralded Recruit To College Basketball All-American
Loading comments...