YouTube Gold: Duke And Villanova Played Not Too Long Ago. It Just Didn't Count.

Duke and Villanova might or might not play in the 2022 NCAA championship game and, in trut, they haven’t met in the tournament for awhile.

But they do have an interesting NCAA history.

The teams first played in 1955 when Duke was in the SoCon. Villanova won 74-73.

They met again in 1965 when one Duke defender psyched out ‘Nova star Wally Jones by constantly calling him a teammate’s name, which really annoyed Jones. He ended up shooting 6-20 and Duke won 87-73.

The Devils were spectacular against ‘Nova in the 1978 Eastern Regional finals. They had beaten Penn to get there and Penn coach Bob Weinhauer said that Duke “had no chance” against Villanova and that they were “a bunch of elephants.”

That game was an absolute joy ride, punctuated by Kenny Dennard’s backwards dunk.

Duke killed Villanova.

But in 2009, the Wildcats struck back, winning 77-54.

And they haven't played since.

Only they did. Sort of.

This past October.

Duke and Villanova played a so-called secret scrimmage in the pre-season.

There’s no guarantee they’ll play again but in case they do play Monday night, here’s some video from that scrimmage.

Needless to say, neither team is the same at the end of the season as it is at the end, but it’s still interesting.