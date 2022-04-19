Latest NBA Mock Draft: Brotherhood Moving Up

Mock drafts are pretty meaningless and even more so before the Draft Lottery (scheduled for May 17th).

By standings, Houston is at the top of the draft currently but what if San Antonio moved up from #9? Or New Orleans? Or, dare we say it, New York?

It’s impossible to know. But it’s fun to speculate!

And so on to the latest mock draft, this one from CBSSports.

With Houston at the top of the board, the Rockets get Chet Holmgren. But in this scenario, Paolo Banchero goes at #2 to Orlando.

AJ Griffin joins Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in New Orleans where he would provide excellent outside shooting and a smart overall game.

Mark Williams, who made his announcement Monday evening, goes to Cleveland at #14 which is a nice improvement from some other mock drafts we’ve seen.

CBS has Trevor Keels going to Golden State at #28 which would be pretty good. Obviously the Curry/Thompson/Green era isn't going to last much longer but it’s a stable, well-run franchise and that’s a really big deal.

Other picks of interest: