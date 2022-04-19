Michael Savarino Enters The Transfer Portal

Well we have to admit we didn’t see this one coming: Michael Savarino is entering the transfer portal and, assuming he finds an option to his liking, will leave Duke for another program.

As you probably know, Savarino is former coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson. He will leave with a Duke degree and a world of opportunities for his final year (although we’re not sure if he’ll get a bonus year on top of that. It’s hard to keep track of who gets what post-Covid).

Savarino started at Duke as a walk-on and contributed enough to earn a scholarship. However, he was never going to play a lot and presumably wherever he goes - say Elon, arbitrarily - he will be more likely get minutes. You may remember that when he arrived, Coach K said that he was good enough to play for a lower-level team. Since he’s surely improved, he has a lot of options. Best of luck to him wherever he chooses.