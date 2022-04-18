YouTube Gold: Jayson Tatum’s Game Winner Against The Nets

In many ways, Jayson Tatum has already ascended to the NBA elite. He’s a legitimate Player Of The Year candidate who has done thrilling things. And he’s just 24.

Tatum and the Celtics are facing the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs and that means fellow Brotherhood member - and former Celtic - Kyrie Irving. And unlike Tatum, Irving has a ring and a brilliant clutch moment that sealed it.

Tatum’s not there yet but his clutch play for the win Sunday night certainly puts him on deck.

A bit of background first.

Irving of course played for the Celtics before leaving for Brooklyn and seriously annoying the passionate Boston fan base.

He came into the TD Garden a target and left even more so: Irving scored 39 points on 12-20 from the floor, 6-10 on threes, 9-9 from the line and also had five rebounds, six assists and four steals.

And he got into it with the fans, giving them the double bird.

Unfortunately, he who laughs last laughs best and all that.

Tatum finished with 31 points on 9-18 from the floor including 3-7 on threes, 10-12 on the line, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks - and a brilliant game winner while Irving was guarding him.

It was a beautiful winning play, one that Larry Bird or Bill Russell probably admires.