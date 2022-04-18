Duke Recruiting: Jason Asometa On Duke, UNC

Here’s a name you may not know yet but you should probably keep track of: Jason Asometa (2024) is a 6-8 forward out of Phoenix who attends Hillcrest Prep in nearby Gilbert, is planning unofficial visits to both Duke and UNC.

He’s also interested in Oregon, Baylor, Arizona State, UNLV and Kansas, among probably some others.

Here’s what he had to say about Duke: “I just want to see the change in dynamics when Jon Scheyer becomes head coach. Just being on campus and being around that type of environment, I would love to see if it’s the same or it’s different. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be the same. I would love to be a part of the new writing of history. One of Jon Scheyer’s first classes, I’d love to be a part of that.”

That’s really cool to hear but don’t get too excited just yet. He really likes the other schools too.

However, he also said this: “If the whole school loves basketball, I feel like it would be a home to me because I love basketball. I like to win. I would love if a coach wanted to help me personally if I made a decision to either go to the league or stay. I would hope he would help me and not just what’s best for his program at the time. Also somewhere I can just call home.”

Sounds a lot like Duke.