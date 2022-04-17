Tyus Jones Update

Duke has been blessed with some amazing point guards. Tommy Amaker was superb, Quin Snyder learned the position and was also superb, Bobby Hurley was epic, Chris Duhon was just tough as nails, Jon Scheyer was brilliant and made fewer mistakes than just about anyone. Then you could go on to Kyrie Irving, brief though that was, Tre Jones, who was the most ferocious defender of the group and the brilliance we saw from Jeremy Roach at the end of the season.

In spite of all of that, in many ways, the elder Jones brother, Tyus, is our favorite.

We were amazed at his poise and his ability to make correct decisions when he was at Duke. As much as anyone who has passed through Cameron, he’s a natural born point guard.

He’s developed a solid niche in the NBA as a backup point but this article from ClutchPoints says that he’s ready to be a starter.

To which we can only say: it’s about time.