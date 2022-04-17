DBR Podcast #414 - Joey Baker Is Back!

The off-season means roster construction and the DBR Podcast crew is here to chat about the latest moves that will make up the 2022-23 Duke Blue Devils. They start with this week’s announcement that Joey Baker is coming back to Durham for his “super senior” 5th year in the program.

Though there was a lot of speculation that Joey would not play for Duke next season, the podcast guys are very excited at what his three-point stroke and leadership bring to next year’s team.

And while we await NBA Draft vs. Durham decisions from several other Blue Devils, the podcast discusses a frequent question from fans — why does UNC seem to bring guys back to school while Duke keeps on losing players to the draft?

Additionally, this weekend edition of the pod dives into the announcement that Amile Jefferson will be elevated to a full assistant coach next season and they conclude with a discussion about the Duke Basketball Banquet, which means gushing over Coach K’s newest addition to the family, a gorgeous silver lab puppy.