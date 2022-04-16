Awesome, Baby! Dickie V Is Cancer Free

Well here’s some nice news for a change: Dick Vitale says he’s now cancer free.

Vitale has had two major cancers recently, melanoma and now lymphoma - and he beat both in his ‘80s. He’s also overcome two serious throat problems that could have ended his career.

He said that he takes inspiration from the late Jim Valvano, who exhorted people to “never give up” when facing cancer or other woes.

In his own way, Dickie V has become just as inspirational as Jimmy V. Yes, he gets on a lot of people’s nerves, but he’s always been an optimist who finds the bright side and, as much as Valvano, never gives up.

He’s been a huge plus for basketball and a good man in general. Here’s hoping we get to see him soon on TV.