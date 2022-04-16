 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brotherhood Watch: Against All Odds, Brandon Ingram And The Pelicans Are In The NBA Playoffs

This is really an amazing story

By JD King
/ new
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers - Play-In Tournament
Brandon Ingram drives against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

To be honest, we don’t spend a lot of time on the NBA during college basketball season. We see the highlights, generally know who's hot and follow things of interest.

But without Zion Williamson, honestly, we haven’t paid much attention to the New Orleans Pelicans.

They started 1-12 and we just assumed it was a lost season.

Well as it turns out, not quite.

Because the Pelicans are in the playoffs.

They had to beat San Antonio (with Tre Jones) and the LA Clippers (with Luke Kennard) to do it in play-in games, but they did.

And they had to earn it too. And Brotherhood member Brandon Ingram was a huge part of that.

Ingram finished with 30 points on 14-21 from the floor.

Not that it will get easier: New Orleans will get 64-18 Phoenix in the first round.

Behind the scenes, Williamson has rehabbed and feels ready to play. But the team is not convinced.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...