Brotherhood Watch: Against All Odds, Brandon Ingram And The Pelicans Are In The NBA Playoffs

To be honest, we don’t spend a lot of time on the NBA during college basketball season. We see the highlights, generally know who's hot and follow things of interest.

But without Zion Williamson, honestly, we haven’t paid much attention to the New Orleans Pelicans.

They started 1-12 and we just assumed it was a lost season.

Well as it turns out, not quite.

Because the Pelicans are in the playoffs.

They had to beat San Antonio (with Tre Jones) and the LA Clippers (with Luke Kennard) to do it in play-in games, but they did.

And they had to earn it too. And Brotherhood member Brandon Ingram was a huge part of that.

Ingram finished with 30 points on 14-21 from the floor.

Not that it will get easier: New Orleans will get 64-18 Phoenix in the first round.

Behind the scenes, Williamson has rehabbed and feels ready to play. But the team is not convinced.