Duke’s Basketball Banquet Was Also A Farewell

Duke held its annual basketball banquet Thursday night but it was a bit different than it has been for, well, decades: it was Coach K’s final banquet and the last official day of his iconic Duke career.

Coach K gave his final banquet speech and talked about where the program was last year with Covid and where it is after this season.

He talked about how he and his staff decided not to work the transfer portal and why they felt it was important to commit to the guys they had. We linked the speech too so make sure to check it out.

Jon Scheyer spoke too, obviously, and surprised Coach K and Mickie with a gorgeous puppy.

The banquet was the final act in Mike Krzyzewski’s brilliant career. Thursday we noticed that the coach’s page on GoDuke.com had not been updated.

Now it has.

Here’s a list of the awards given out. Our favorite is always the Dr. Deryl Hart Award. It was won by Michael Savarino.