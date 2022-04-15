Kansas Cracks NIL In An Innovative Way

One of the concerns that people had about NIL was that the big stars would get a ton of money and the guys down the bench would get bupkis.

And obviously someone like, say, Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim would get a lot more than, say, Frank Anselem.

And it’s still a legit concern.

But it doesn't have to be and we’re really impressed with how Kansas is dealing with NIL after winning the title: they’re making sure that everyone gets some. Check this out:

“Kansas players will bask in their title glory, while Jayhawks fans will get a chance to experience something that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. Tickets will go for as little as $30 to as much as $125.

“Arguably the best part: Kansas’ players are set to collectively receive 70% of the ticket revenue from however many of these events wind up happening in the coming weeks. What’s more, any championship Kansas gear that is sold, 100% of those profits will go right back to the players. This is the platonic ideal of NIL rights in action. It’s merit based. Kansas won the national title, now its players get to reap the benefits of their labor by getting paid — and it’s all allowable under name, image and likeness rules.”

That’s pretty great in general and from a team/unit perspective, it’s quite brilliant.