Joey Baker Has Hip Surgery

But should be fine for next year.

By JD King
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice
 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: Joey Baker #13 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots the ball during practice before the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
If you wondered why Joey Baker’s playing time shriveled at the end of Duke’s season, wonder no more: the Fayetteville sniper underwent hip surgery.

The injury was to his left hip and the surgery was by this guy, Dr. Chad Mather.

He’s expected to make a full recovery and to be ready for the start of the season next fall. No word yet on exactly what happened but nobody wants to deal with a hip issue. Obviously it was serious enough to require surgery but, in the big scheme of things minor. As you can see from the picture with this article, he was able to at least shoot around in New Orleans, so you’d think, on a 1-10 scale, it’s closer to 1 than it is to 10. But we’re hardly qualified to say.

And as we mentioned a while ago, Baker is planning to return for his bonus year which the NCAA granted due to Covid, so he’ll be a nice continuation for new coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

