The Duke Chronicle’s Review Of Paolo Banchero

The latest and probably final player profile from the Duke Chronicle is of Paolo Banchero.

The Seattle native had some ups-and-downs at Duke, notably an unfortunate incident with teammate Michael Savarino that saw young Savarino get hit with a DWI.

On the court, Banchero was productive and frequently brilliant. He has three point range, can drive, and has superb ball handling skills for a big guy.

But he also has superb passing skills which will come to the fore even more in the NBA.

And this will too: he was occasionally passive. As he gets better, that will change too.

