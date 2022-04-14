 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Duke Chronicle’s Review Of Paolo Banchero

A unique talent just streaked through our skies

By JD King
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Elite Eight - San Francisco
 SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 26: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Chase Center on March 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The latest and probably final player profile from the Duke Chronicle is of Paolo Banchero.

The Seattle native had some ups-and-downs at Duke, notably an unfortunate incident with teammate Michael Savarino that saw young Savarino get hit with a DWI.

On the court, Banchero was productive and frequently brilliant. He has three point range, can drive, and has superb ball handling skills for a big guy.

But he also has superb passing skills which will come to the fore even more in the NBA.

And this will too: he was occasionally passive. As he gets better, that will change too.

