The Duke Chronicle Reviews Wendell Moore

The Duke Chronicle’s latest player review is of Wendell Moore, and in our opinion, he had one of the finest seasons in recent memory.

Moore utterly transformed himself from an uncertain player who was hesitant to step up to a player who was utterly reliable and who was always intelligent.

The players picked the term Brotherhood themselves, but it could have just as easily been the Long Blue Line. And if you use that term, Moore has become as admirable as any Duke player we can think of.

