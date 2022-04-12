The Duke Chronicle Reviews Mark Williams

If you asked us to put together a short list of our favorite Duke players of all time...well, first it would hard to make it short. But since you asked, we’ll try: Shane Battier, Jason Williams, Chris Carrawell, Bobby Hurley, Grant Hill, Justin Robinson and Mark Williams.

We love watching Williams unleash himself on opponents, on blocking shots and possibly reeling it in. We love how he runs the break and so often cleans it up in the end.

Most of all though we love his smarts. Watching him lean around someone and knocking the ball loose or tapping rebounds out to teammates, or blocking a shot that he can then retain.

He’s just about as smart a player as we’ve seen since Battier. He’s still fairly wispy, which will cost him in the NBA until he bulks up, but his combination of length, talent and intelligence should keep him employed for years to come.

Here’s the Chronicle’s review of his season which was certainly memorable. He’ll almost certainly enter the draft soon so we won’t see him play in Cameron again, but watching him develop will be fun.

