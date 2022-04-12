Amile Jefferson Promoted!

The funny thing about Amile Jefferson this season was how noticeable he was: he was always on the bench diligently taking notes and somehow got tons of camera time.

Perhaps he took a lot of notes.

We had assumed that when Jon Scheyer took over as head coach that Jefferson would be promoted and now he has: he has been promoted from director of player development to assistant.

It’s Scheyer’s first assistant hire and we think he’s going to be great.

In his freshman year, because of injuries he was forced into action before he was really ready but you could see he was a keeper. As his career developed, he emerged as a leader and a guy who understood the importance of sacrificing personal glory for the good of the team. He ultimately became a captain, which for Mike Krzyzewski was the bar for hiring former players, and was obviously in line to move up the bench.

We’re really pleased. We’ve always thought highly of Jefferson and he seems like a guy who is going to be an excellent coach.