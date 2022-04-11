More Duke Player Reviews From The Chronicle

The Duke Chronicle has another batch of player reviews posted so let’s dive right in!

Their take on Trevor Keels is probably about right. He was slowed by an injury but still was able to impose himself on the game from the bench. His defense was much better earlier than it was later, however.

AJ Griffin started with an injury, overcame it and showed spectacular shooting ability at times. He also just generally proved to be a very smart player, typical coach’s kid. He’s expected to be a possible lottery pick.

And finally in this run, there’s Jeremy Roach.

Roach had a somewhat slow start to the season but by the time it was over, he had become a huge presence and the most daring player on the team. He really had become a different player at the end and was growing faster than anyone else on the roster. We love his arc.

