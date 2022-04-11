One Of The Boldest Court Redesign Proposals Of All Time

One of the more fun aspects of the offseason is court redesign.

You see some really bold attempts, like what Memphis did a year or two ago, and occasionally you see someone try to put a logo over the whole court.

Which brings us to San Jose State.

The Spartans have several ideas for their redesign including this one, which is pretty similar to the current design.

This one has a dark parquet look that’s not bad. And this one keeps the big Spartan logo in the middle but simplifies it.

But it’s this last one that’s jaw dropping.

Not surprisingly, San Jose State is a great feeder school for Silicon Valley. So someone decided to put a very large semiconductor under the Spartan helmet logo, or really, to incorporate the logo into the processor.

It’s so out there that it’s great. It would be really cool if they could figure out a way to make the circuitry somehow interactive. Maybe they could incorporate an LED noise meter into it.

Whatever they do, if they go with this, it’s going to be pretty epic and will certainly generate a lot of buzz.