 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

YouTube Gold: Gary Trent For The Win!

Great play by the former Blue Devil

By JD King
/ new
Houston Rockets v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 8: Gary Trent Jr. #33 of the Toronto Raptors drives against Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 8, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Duke has had a lot of guys get to the NBA over the last 42 years. Most of them were drafted but some made it despite not being first round picks. Consider Quinn Cook, Seth Curry, Lance Thomas and Gary Trent.

Trent didn’t have a huge year at Duke as a freshman and was taken in the second by Sacramento in 2018 and then traded to his father’s old team, the Portland Trailblazers.

He did well there, starting periodically and building a solid role.

But his career really took off when he was traded to Toronto. As a Raptor, Trent has really thrived.

His minutes have gone up every year he’s been in the NBA and he’s now getting 35 per night.

He’s also averaging 18.3 ppg, 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists.

He’s become a wonderful NBA player and well regarded.

And Friday, against Houston, Trent had six boards and three assists and finished with 26 points.

But going into the last seconds of the game, Trent had 24. Then this happened.

There is no embed for this video so please hit the link.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...