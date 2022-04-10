YouTube Gold: Gary Trent For The Win!

Duke has had a lot of guys get to the NBA over the last 42 years. Most of them were drafted but some made it despite not being first round picks. Consider Quinn Cook, Seth Curry, Lance Thomas and Gary Trent.

Trent didn’t have a huge year at Duke as a freshman and was taken in the second by Sacramento in 2018 and then traded to his father’s old team, the Portland Trailblazers.

He did well there, starting periodically and building a solid role.

But his career really took off when he was traded to Toronto. As a Raptor, Trent has really thrived.

His minutes have gone up every year he’s been in the NBA and he’s now getting 35 per night.

He’s also averaging 18.3 ppg, 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists.

He’s become a wonderful NBA player and well regarded.

And Friday, against Houston, Trent had six boards and three assists and finished with 26 points.

But going into the last seconds of the game, Trent had 24. Then this happened.

