RJ Barrett’s Season Ends With A Knee Injury

We were sorry to see that RJ Barrett’s season ended with a knee injury against the Washington Wizards Friday.

But it could be worse: he has a sprain and there’s just one more game left in the season.

Obviously he’d play again if the season lasted longer.

But Barrett got a lot done this year. He remained steady when the New York Knicks floundered and when fans decided they’d had enough of Julius Randle, Barrett became the de facto leader and most popular Knick.

We enjoy that more when we remember the disappointment in New York when the Knicks fell to third in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The great news for them is that Barrett has always wanted to be a Knick. At some point, they’ll make it official and name him Captain. His steadiness and loyalty deserve it. Being that it’s the Knicks though, they’ll probably trade him away.