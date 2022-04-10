DBR Podcast #415 - Two 5-Star Commitments And A New Member Of The Staff

On this episode of the DBR Podcast, we’re giddy over Duke’s two most recent commitments, a pair of juniors in the 2023 class, who both declared for Duke late last week.

First, we dive into Tyrese Proctor, an Australian who will play on the wing for Duke. Proctor should be an impact player from the start in Durham, given his ranking and his ability to score.

Then, we talk about Mackenzie Mgbako, who could become the top pick in the 2024 draft if things go his way. Mgbako is a big, long scorer, and Jason is excited to compare him to another scoring forward who left Duke a few years ago, Jayson Tatum. We don’t want to put too much on Mgbako’s enormous shoulders, but we think he can handle it.

After the break, we dive into the potential permutations of the 2022-2022 roster, including questions about the NBA futures of Wendell Moore, Trevor Keels, and Jeremy Roach. With point guard Caleb Foster considering reclassifying to join Duke this fall, speculation about Roach doesn’t seem to lean one way or another, but we sort of hope that he will decide to return.

We finish with a few words of appreciation for Mike Schrage, new Duke special assistant to the head coach. Schrage is something of a breath of fresh air for Jon Scheyer’s roster and staff, having been away from the Duke program for about 15 years.

Don’t forget to stay in touch with us, and we will talk to you again soon!