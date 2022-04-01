DBR Podcast #411 - Know Thy Enemy!

With less than 48 hours to go until the huge game with the Tar Heels, the Duke Basketball Report Podcast ventures into enemy territory. We invite on Al Hood from the SB Nation website Tar Heel Blog to tell us what the Carolina community is saying about playing Duke in the Final Four. Al has some surprising notions about what Carolina needs to do to compete with Duke and even gives us his somewhat surprising prediction for the game.

Then, after a commercial break, DBR Podcast host Jason Evans has some insight into how the NCAA is rigging the secondary ticket markets for the Final Four, ensuring that they remain in control of the best seats for as long as possible.

Don’t forget to like, subscribe, rate, and review the show, and we love hearing from listeners! Drop us a line at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com.