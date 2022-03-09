YouTube Tarnished Gold: The Bryant vs. Wagner Brawl

Duke has some history with both Wagner and Bryant. Wagner, of course, came into Cameron early in Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke career and upset the Blue Devils. Duke was really not good at that point but even so, it was still shocking and led a lot of people to question the young head coach.

That worked out okay in the end.

And Bryant?

Well, two connections. First, after the Duke lacrosse hoax, lax coach Mike Pressler was forced to resign and eventually landed at Bryant. And second?

Former Blue Devil Chris Duhon, who resigned at Marshall in 2017 after he was arrested for driving with a revoked license (revoked because of a 2015 DUI), has surfaced at Bryant as an assistant.

And Duhon is one of the only good things about this video from the Bryant-Wagner Northeast Conference men’s championship game game Tuesday night where a massive fight broke out in the stands.

Duhon appears briefly at the beginning, looking cool as a cucumber as a fight breaks out behind the Wagner bench.

Bryant won, 70-43, and will almost certainly be a #16 seed. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has them playing UNC-Wilmington in a play-in for the right to take on Arizona, a program that Chris Duhon, no doubt, remembers quite well.